Myanmar's Suu Kyi detained on remand until Feb. 17, lawyer says

According to him, the remand is until the 17 and not today," Khin Maung Zaw told reporters, adding that he was still trying to see her in line with the law. He said that the initial appearance would be by video conferencing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:35 IST
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until Wednesday for a court hearing and will not appear on Monday as initially expected, her lawyer told journalists in the capital Naypyitaw. "We came here to submit our power of attorney letter and discussed with the district judge. According to him, the remand is until the 17 and not today," Khin Maung Zaw told reporters, adding that he was still trying to see her in line with the law.

He said that the initial appearance would be by video conferencing. When asked about the fairness of the proceedings, the lawyer said "Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself."

