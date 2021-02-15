Gujarat to implement law against 'love jihad'

Ahead of Gujarat municipal elections, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a rally in Vadodra on Sunday said preparations have been made for a law against "love jihad". "Preparations have been made for a stringent law against 'love jihad'. We will bring a Bill on this issue in the upcoming Assembly session. The manner in which girls are being lured, will not go on for long," Rupani said.

The Gujarat government will implement the Love Jihad Act soon, he added. The CM's comments came during a campaign on Sunday in the Tarsali area for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Soon after the rally, the Chief Minister collapsed on stage and was rushed to a hospital. His health is now stable. Voting for the municipal elections in Gujarat is slated to be held on February 21 while counting and announcement of results will take place on February 23.

Uttar Pradesh has already implemented a law against "love jihad". (ANI)

