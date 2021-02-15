WB Congress to hold meeting regarding seat-sharing, poll preparedness

Left Menu

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) on Monday will hold a meeting with its district wings ahead of the talks with the Left parties regarding the seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:38 IST
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBCC) President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

The meeting will be chaired by the president of WBPCC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. According to the sources, the meeting is being held to discuss the on-going preparations of the upcoming Assembly elections, including the seat-sharing with the Left parties.

The meeting will be chaired by the president of WBPCC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. According to the sources, the meeting is being held to discuss the on-going preparations of the upcoming Assembly elections, including the seat-sharing with the Left parties.

Congress and Left parties will soon decide on the seat-sharing through a couple of meetings scheduled next week. Earlier, the Congress party and the Left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings regarding the seat-sharing agreements for 193 of the total 294 seats in Assembly elections scheduled this year.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats whereas Trinamool Congress then bagged 211 seats. The state of West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections for 294 seats this year. (ANI)

