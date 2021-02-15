Left Menu

Biswajit Daimary to be BJP candidate for RS by-polls

Former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Assam for the by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), informed the party on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Assam for the by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), informed the party on Monday. The by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat from Assam for the constituency vacated by Biswajit Daimary will be held on March 1.

Daimary had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November last year after quitting the Bodoland People's Front, which he had represented in the Rajya Sabha. BJP has also declared the candidates for the biennial elections to the State Legislative Council in Telangana.

N Ramchander Rao is the party's candidate for the biennial election Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency whereas Gujjula Premender Reddy is the candidate for the Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda constituency. (ANI)

