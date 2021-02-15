Maha health and education dept must get 7 pc funds: Minister

The state government should a llot at least 7 per cent of its funds to the health and medical department in the upcoming budget, its minister Amit Deshmukh said in Aurangabad on Monday.

He told reporters that this demand had been conveyed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the state cabinet had also discussed it.

''The allocation for the health and medical education department was 3.5 per cent last year. It should be 7 per cent this time,'' Deshmukh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)