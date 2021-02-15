Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Municipal polls to be conducted on March 10

Elections to 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on March 10, said the state's Election Commissioner on Monday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh Municipal polls to be conducted on March 10
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Elections to 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on March 10, said the state's Election Commissioner on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Election Commission issued a notification for the conduct of ordinary elections in 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities in the State. The date issued for polls is March 10, and counting will be held on March 14, 2021. The model Code of Conduct will come into action from Monday.

The process of these elections was stopped midway in March 2020 citing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has decided to complete those elections. "The election process was completed up to the stage of 'Scrutiny of Nominations' on March 14, 2020. The Commission stopped the election process midway on March 15, 2020, due to the threat of COVID-19 for a period of six weeks and issued further orders on May 06, 2020, continuing the postponement of paused election process until further orders," read the press note from the state election commission.

The Election Commission reviewed the situation and decided, the situation is conducive for the conduct of the election of local bodies and recently notified the ordinary elections to Gram Panchayats in the State, which are underway. "The Commission further decided to resume the paused election process of Urban Local Bodies from the stage where it was stopped on March 15, 2020. Accordingly, the Commission issued Notifications on February 15, 2021, to continue the election process from the stage of 'Withdrawal of Candidature' in respect of 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities or Nagar Panchayats," read the note.

The postponement of these elections last year has lead to disputes between the Socio-Economic Classification (SEC) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) lead government in the state. After many turns and twists, the election process for municipal corporations, municipalities, and Nagar panchayats is started on Monday. The election process for Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads is still due. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...

Renault's SUV Kiger priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh

French automaker Renault on Monday said its SUV Kiger will be priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh ex-showroom all-India.The company also announced bookings for the new SUV from Monday. The booking can be made through its extensive dealership n...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.As more people are vacc...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021