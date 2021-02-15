Left Menu

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:55 IST
"Withdraw cases against Anti-CAA, Sabarimala women's entry issue protesters"

Targetting the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF over the Sabarimala women's temple entry issue and theanti-CAA protests in the run up to the assembly polls, due inApril-May, the opposition UDF on Monday demanded that casesslapped on those who protested over these issues be withdrawn.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged thatthe LDF government has registered cases against thousands ofpeople who participated in these protests, including Ayyappadevotees who protested against a Supreme Courtorder,permitting entry of women in all age groups inSabarimala temple, have been arrested.

Chennithala, slammed the LDF for adopting a ''revengeful''approach towards the people over the issue.

The senior Congress leader, who is leading the party's 22day 'Aiswarya Kerala Yatra', which started on January 31,protesting against LDF 'misrule' and promising good governanceif voted to power, told reporters that it would withdraw thecases registered against these protesters if the Front won.

it would also not implement the Citizenship AmendmentAct.

Kerala had witnessed huge anti-CAA protests in 2019 andearly 2020, demanding that the controversial law be scrapped.

Thousands of people had participated in state-wideprotests when the BJP-led NDA government enacted the law inDecember 2019.

Chennithala's statement on the Sabarimala issue came aday after the Nair Service Society, an outfit of the forwardNair community, demanded that the state government withdrawcases against Ayyappa devotees who took part in the 'Namajapa'procession, demanding protection of the customs of Sabarimalatemple.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, in a statement,urged the government to show the moral responsibility ofwithdrawing the cases.

He pointed out that the government has unconditionallywithdrawn several cases related to other issues.

