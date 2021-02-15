People News Roundup: Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90

People News Roundup: Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.
Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90
Flamboyant Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems, the country's current President Alberto Fernandez announced in a tweet. Menem led a tabloid personal life while he pushed Argentina to an economic boom, but his two-term 1989-1999 presidency crumbled under the weight of corruption scandals and he spent years plotting an unlikely comeback.
