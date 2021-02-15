DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

DMK president M K Stalin onMonday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi byDelhi police on ''flimsy charges'', saying silencing criticsthrough ''authoritarian'' means is not rule of law.

''Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsycharges. Silencing critics of the government throughauthoritarian means is not the rule of law,'' the top DMKleader tweeted.

''I urge the BJP government to desist from taking suchpunitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissentfrom young persons,'' he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed her arrestan 'unprecedented attack on democracy.' On February 13, Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluruby Delhi police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry'sambit for 'collaborating' with pro-Khalistani Poetic JusticeFoundation to 'spread disaffection' against the government.

She edited 'toolkit Google doc' and was a key'conspirator' in its formulation and dissemination as wellvis-a-vis the farmers protest, according to police.

