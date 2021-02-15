Left Menu

DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:04 IST
DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of activist Disha Ravi

DMK president M K Stalin onMonday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi byDelhi police on ''flimsy charges'', saying silencing criticsthrough ''authoritarian'' means is not rule of law.

''Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsycharges. Silencing critics of the government throughauthoritarian means is not the rule of law,'' the top DMKleader tweeted.

''I urge the BJP government to desist from taking suchpunitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissentfrom young persons,'' he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed her arrestan 'unprecedented attack on democracy.' On February 13, Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluruby Delhi police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry'sambit for 'collaborating' with pro-Khalistani Poetic JusticeFoundation to 'spread disaffection' against the government.

She edited 'toolkit Google doc' and was a key'conspirator' in its formulation and dissemination as wellvis-a-vis the farmers protest, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Variants-wary Germany turns back 5,000 at border

German authorities say police have turned back some 5,000 people at the countrys borders with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region since tight controls were introduced on Sunday.Germany imposed checks to slow the spread of the Briti...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Two drug peddlers werearrested in Odishas Jajpur district after 10 gram of brownsugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, policesaid on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnellaunched a search operation at Panik...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Congos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila....

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021