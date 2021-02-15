Mumbai junction named after Israeli leader Shimon Peres

A junction in south Mumbai hasbeen named after late Israeli leader and Nobel Peace PrizeLaureate Shimon Peres, a civic official said on Monday.

The junction, close to a synagogue near Kala Ghoda,has been named after Peres with an aim to improve bilateralrelations with that country, said the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official on condition of anonymity.

The proposal for 'Shimon Peres Chowk' was moved by thelocal ward office, he added.

However, Congress corporator Ravi Raja opposed themove and said, as per rules passed by the BMC in 2018, onlypersonalities from Maharashtra or the rest of the country canbe bestowed with such an honour.

Peres, who died in September, 2016, served as hiscountry's president and prime minister in a political careerspanning almost 70 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)