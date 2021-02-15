PM's thoughts contrary to ideas of people he refers to in speeches: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted PM Narendra Modi, saying the ideas of people he refers to in his speeches are contrary to his own thoughts.

Replying to a debate in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor's speech, Gehlot also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of using the name of Hindutva to grab power.

In an apparent reference to the West Bengal Assembly elections, Gehlot said it is good that the PM takes the name of Rabindranath Tagore. ''But Tagore had said that humanity is above all,'' he said.

''Subhas Chandra Bose was against the Hindu Mahasabha. Sardar Patel had banned the RSS,'' he added.

''The ideas of all these great men are against the thoughts of Modi,'' Gehlot said, claiming that the PM does not take the name of Jana Sangha founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in West Bengal.

The CM also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Jana Sangh had no role in the freedom struggle.

Former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to nation building but the PM does not mention their names ''even by mistake'', Gehlot said.

He also accused the BJP of working for toppling elected governments.

''You make the governments fall, get income tax raids conducted. How long will you keep doing this? Make your leaders in Delhi understand. People will not forgive you,'' he told BJP members in the House. Gehlot also alleged that the democracy in the country is under threat under the BJP rule.

''Where is the democracy is going; activists and journalists are being jailed in the country,'' he said.

He also claimed that the judiciary, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission work under the pressure of the government. Talking about the effort to check coronavirus, Gehlot said his government's work has been appreciated by the World Health Organization (WHO). ''The state is also leading in the Covid-19 vaccination,'' he claimed.

Referring to the BJP's allegations over the loan waiver for farmers, Gehlot said his government has fulfilled the promise and loans taken from cooperative banks and land development banks have been waived. Gehlot said he has also written to the prime minister about the need for one-time settlement of loans taken by farmers from nationalised banks. The CM also held the Centre responsible for increased fuel prices, saying they reduced basic excise duty in which the states get share but hiked special excise duty in which the states do not have any share. He said the Congress government took an initiative to make FIR registration compulsory in the state, resulting in an increase in the number of complaints. He claimed that the time taken in the investigation of rape cases has reduced in the state. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria targeted the state government over several issues, including the tax on fuel prices. Kataria also questioned why roads, institutions, schools and colleges were named after Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, and not after Lal Bahadur Shastri. After the chief minister's reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal responded to the allegation that he had a connection with one of the accused involved in firing on an RSS office-bearer in Kota. The BJP had created uproar in the House on Thursday over the attack and had waived a photo purportedly showing Dhariwal with accused Ashu Paya. The Speaker had ruled that the CM will be apprised of the matter and he will give the reply over the issue. After the CM concluded his reply on the governor's address, Dhariwal spoke on the allegations and said anyone can take a selfie with political leaders. He said he has no connection with the accused and does not know him. He challenged the Leader of Opposition to get the matter investigated and said he will resign if the allegations against him were found true. Dhariwal also waived two photos purportedly showing a Delhi violence accused with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Chief Minister Gehlot said such incidents should be condemned but without any facts, there should be no allegation against anyone.

He said when Narendra Modi had gone to Kathmandu in Nepal after becoming the PM, people had taken selfies with him on his way to the Pashupatinath temple but it cannot be said whether any of them was a criminal. After the CM's reply, the House was adjourned till 11 am on February 24.

