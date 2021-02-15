Centre making vague statements over returning statehood to J-K: Tarigami

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Monday alleged the Centre has been making vague statements over returning statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and sought to know from Union Home Minister Amit Shah what he meant by ''appropriate time''.

Shah had in Lok Sabha on Saturday gave an assurance that the Centre will grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time and asserted that the government has done more for it since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 than those who ruled it for generations.

''The Union Home Minister needs to make it clearer as what it means when he said in the Parliament that Jammu and Kashmir will get back the status of a state at an appropriate time,'' Tarigami said in a statement here.

He alleged that for the last one-and-half year the BJP government has been making such ''vague'' statements.

''But, the home minister needs to define what the appropriate time means. The BJP government can't hide behind vague statements for a long time,'' the CPI(M) leader said.

He claimed that when Shah states that 17 months is a little time to make development happen in Jammu and Kashmir, he forgets that the BJP is in the government for the last almost seven years at both the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir. ''The BJP was in power J-K in alliance government for three-and-half years and since 2018, it is directly ruling the region. ''PM Narendra Modi and Shah tried to justify the wrong decision of abrogation of J-K's special status and downgrading of the erstwhile state into two union territories by stating it would end the decades-long militancy, separatism and corruption in the region and bring development, jobs and prosperity,'' he said.

Tarigami said the BJP government claimed that Article 370 hindered development in Jammu and Kashmir, but one-and-a-half year down the line, ''facts belie the claims of Modi and Shah''. ''People of J-K and the country want to ask them how much development has happened. Where are investments and job opportunities which they claimed will come after the revocation of J-K's special status?'' he posed.

