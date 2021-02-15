Lok Sabha MP Bordoloi, 17 others appointed as members in Assam Congress committees

Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Assam's Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi and 17 others were included as members in different committees of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday, said an official release.

A statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said: "Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of additional members to the committees constituted for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, as enclosed, with immediate effect."

The two members were added to the campaign committee, four in manifesto committee, two in Pradesh Election committee and nine members were included in media and communication committee, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)