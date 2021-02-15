Words of governor, Centre on status of Naga peace talks conflicting: NPF MLA

The opposition Naga People'sFront (NPF) on Monday wondered about the status ofnegotiations between the Centre and Naga groups, assertingthat what Governor R N Ravi and the Centre said on this issuerecently are conflicting.

On the motion of thanks on the governors address, NPFmember Imkong L Imchen said that Ravi, during his address onthe first day of the ongoing session on February 12, had saidthat talks between the Government of India and the Naga groupshave concluded.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Home GKishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on February 9 that negotiationsare at an advanced stage.

Seeking a clarification from Chief Minister NeiphiuRio on this incongruity, he wondered whether the talks havereally been concluded or the assembly and the Naga people arebeing misled.

Responding to the query, Rio said that the statementthat talks have concluded was made by the governor who is alsothe Centres interlocutor for Naga peace talks, and not by thestate government.

On the clarification sought by the opposition member,the chief minister said that the House would have sufficienttime on Tuesday to discuss the Naga political issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)