Left Menu

Cameroon detains eight soldiers after torture video emerge

Over 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict and nearly a million have been displaced, with both sides regularly accused of committing atrocities. The ministry said the man in the video was suspected of helping separatist fighters.

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:54 IST
Cameroon detains eight soldiers after torture video emerge
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Cameroon has detained eight soldiers after a video emerged over the weekend showing them in uniform torturing a victim with a machete until he fell unconscious, the Central African nation's defence ministry said on Monday. The incident, which occurred on Feb. 11 in the North West Region, one of the country's English-speaking regions where separatist insurgents have been battling government forces since 2017, is the latest in a series of atrocities and suspected rights abuse in the drawn-out conflict.

What began as peaceful protests over marginalisation in Cameroon's two English-speaking regions by the majority French-speaking government in 2016 has degenerated into a violent insurgency pitting separatist groups against Cameroon's army. Over 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict and nearly a million have been displaced, with both sides regularly accused of committing atrocities.

The ministry said the man in the video was suspected of helping separatist fighters. Reuters has not verified the video. The video widely shared and decried on social media shows a shirtless man lying on the floor. A soldier steps on his back to keep him steady, then flogs him with the flat side of a machete, while another soldier wets the man's buttocks.

Another video sequence shows a soldier standing on the victim's ankles as he lies on the ground. The soldier then uses the flat end of the machete to beat the soles of the victim's feet as he screams, while another soldier slaps him. The video later shows the unresponsive man lying face down, head in a gutter. A soldier prods him with the muzzle of his rifle, while another soldier says off camera that they should hold off because they do not know if the victim is a separatist fighter.

"The concerned (soldiers) have been detained on the instructions of the defence minister," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021