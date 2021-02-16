Modi greets people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge. Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Modi tweeted.

