Left Menu

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia. In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:58 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned to court on Tuesday for a trial on slander changes he calls politically motivated. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed this month for almost three years for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.

In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants. Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. He accuses authorities of using the slander charges to smear his reputation.

Veterans of what Moscow calls the Great Patriotic War are revered by most Russians and criticism of them is regarded as socially unacceptable and insulting. State prosecutors were expected later on Tuesday to tell the court what punishment they are seeking for Navalny, state media reported.

Although the slander charge, if proven, is punishable by up to two years in jail, his lawyer has said that Navalny cannot face a custodial sentence in this instance because the alleged crime was committed before the law was changed to make it a jailable offence. It remains unclear whether the judge in the case agrees with that analysis.

Lesser punishments include a fine or community service. Navalny's arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have paused serious demonstrations until the spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister launches e-Chhawani portal for 20 lakh citizens in Cantonment areas

Terming ease of living as the mantra of government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched e-Chhawani portal that aims to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. Residents ...

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from Noida hospital

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, w...

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans: minister

Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.Internationally, if...

Bangladesh sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago. Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021