Repolling ordered at two polling booths in Punjab's SAS Nagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:40 IST
The Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14. This is apart from the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where repolling is being held on Tuesday following reports of EVMs being damaged by some miscreants on February 14.

An official spokesperson of the SEC said the commission received reports from the sub divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer (RO) through the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer SAS Nagar district in which they reported irregularities during polling.

They also sought repolling in booth number 32 and 33 of ward number 10 of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar MC.

The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths.

The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places. The opposition parties on Sunday accused the ruling Congress of “capturing booths” and “indulging in violence”.

