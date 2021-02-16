Left Menu

Furfura Sharif cleric's ISF, other secular parties to be part of Left-Cong alliance: Adhir

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST
Furfura Sharif cleric's ISF, other secular parties to be part of Left-Cong alliance: Adhir

The newly formed Indian SecularFront (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui andseveral other parties will be part of the Left Front-Congressalliance for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, stateCongress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

The Left Front and the Congress have already finalisedtheir seat-sharing deal, Chowdhury said.

''In the upcoming 2021 assembly elections, we willfight as an alliance of the Left Front, Congress and theIndian Secular Front,'' said Left Front chairman Biman Bose whowas also present at the joint press conference.

The influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district'sFurfura Sharif floated the ISF last month.

Not just the ISF, the RJD and several other smallersecular parties will also be accommodated in the alliance,Chowdhury said.

''The election will not be a two-cornered contest asprojected by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. It would be athree-cornered contest as the Left and the Congress are verymuch in the fight,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...

On a Mission: The New BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India New SportX variant of BMWs successful luxury Sports Activity Vehicle. BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system to conquer any terrain. Unparalleled dynamics of BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. BMW Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021