Furfura Sharif cleric's ISF, other secular parties to be part of Left-Cong alliance: Adhir

Furfura Sharif cleric's ISF, other secular parties to be part of Left-Cong alliance: AdhirPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST
The newly formed Indian SecularFront (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui andseveral other parties will be part of the Left Front-Congressalliance for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, stateCongress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
The Left Front and the Congress have already finalisedtheir seat-sharing deal, Chowdhury said.
''In the upcoming 2021 assembly elections, we willfight as an alliance of the Left Front, Congress and theIndian Secular Front,'' said Left Front chairman Biman Bose whowas also present at the joint press conference.
The influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district'sFurfura Sharif floated the ISF last month.
Not just the ISF, the RJD and several other smallersecular parties will also be accommodated in the alliance,Chowdhury said.
''The election will not be a two-cornered contest asprojected by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. It would be athree-cornered contest as the Left and the Congress are verymuch in the fight,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pak former PM Nawaz Sharif's party concedes receiving funds from Osama bin Laden, claims ruling party leader
There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress: Mamata
There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress: Mamata
Several Bengali actors including Dipankar Dey join Trinamool Congress ahead of state Assembly polls
Kolkata youth missing after jumping into Hooghly to shoot stunt video