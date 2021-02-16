Left Menu

Assembly elections: Head of Syro-Malabar church writes to CEC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:17 IST
Assembly elections: Head of Syro-Malabar church writes to CEC

Head of the Kerala-based Syro-MalabarChurch, Cardinal George Alencherry on Tuesday wrote to ChiefElection Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to considerthe Holy week of the faithful while deciding the dates of theAssembly election, due in April-May.

The senior priest, in his letter, said the mostimportant days for the community are the Feast of thePassover, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, whichfall between April 1 to 4.

''Since the Christian officials will have to dischargeelection duties even on the days succeeding Easter Sunday, itis requested to please schedule the elections in the state insuch a way that April 5 and 6 are also kept free to enable theChristian faithful to observe these days with the solemnity itdemands'', the Cardinal said in the letter.

He expressed the hope that the decision taken in thisregard would be favourable, safeguarding the religiousinterests of the Christian voters, election officials andpoliticians.

The priest said he was writing such a letter followingmedia reports that the Election Commission was consideringholding the assembly elections between April 1 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...

Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative AssemblyNLA on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed follo...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021