Assembly elections: Head of Syro-Malabar church writes to CEC

Head of the Kerala-based Syro-MalabarChurch, Cardinal George Alencherry on Tuesday wrote to ChiefElection Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to considerthe Holy week of the faithful while deciding the dates of theAssembly election, due in April-May.

The senior priest, in his letter, said the mostimportant days for the community are the Feast of thePassover, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, whichfall between April 1 to 4.

''Since the Christian officials will have to dischargeelection duties even on the days succeeding Easter Sunday, itis requested to please schedule the elections in the state insuch a way that April 5 and 6 are also kept free to enable theChristian faithful to observe these days with the solemnity itdemands'', the Cardinal said in the letter.

He expressed the hope that the decision taken in thisregard would be favourable, safeguarding the religiousinterests of the Christian voters, election officials andpoliticians.

The priest said he was writing such a letter followingmedia reports that the Election Commission was consideringholding the assembly elections between April 1 and 14.

