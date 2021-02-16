Congress compromising on its ideology, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Accusing the Congressof compromising on their ideology, Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that differences betweenthat party and BJP were narrowing down in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the senior CPI(M) leadercited the donation given by senior Congress leaders likeDigvijaya Singh for the construction of the Ram temple inAyodhya and said it was a ''dangerous move''.

''The Congress should realise that such a move amounts togiving recognition to the position being taken by the RSS,''Vijayan said.

He said this in response to a query on the controversyover a Congress MLA in Kerala recently making a donation forthe construction of the Ram temple.

Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappiily had made a contributionto the RSS workers last week, kicking up a row in the state.

When some Muslim groups protested in front of hisresidence against the donation, the Perumbavoor MLA hadapologised, claiming he was 'misled' by Sangh Parivar workersand was not aware that the donation was for the temple.

Lashing out at the Congress, Vijayan said the MLA wasfollowing the footsteps of his party's important leaders likeDigvijay Singh on the issue.

''This is a very dangerous move'', the Chief Minister said.

He said the Congress so far had not taken a firm stand onany of the issues being faced by the nation.

''They (the Congress) are compromising with such issues asthey think that they will lose the votes of a section'', hesaid, adding that the Congress would not be able to oppose thecommunal forces.

Vijayan said the CPI(M)-led alliance has a very strongpresence in Kerala and the LDF would continue to very stronglyoppose any form of communalism.

He cited the political developments in Puducherry, whereCongress MLAs quit the party and their reported move to jointhe BJP and said ''the differences between the Congress and BJPare narrowing down''.

