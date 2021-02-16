Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly(NLA) on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.

The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed following a marathon discussionon Naga political issue as matter of urgent public importanceon the third day of the ongoing budget session of the house.

It was initiated by Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA ToyangChang and equally participated by members of the ruling andopposition including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Leader ofOpposition T R Zeliang.

The committee members have been asked to meet in theSpeaker's chamber Wednesday to draft the resolution on theissue which would be placed in the house for adoption as theassembly resolution.

The committee members are ministers Neiba Kronu andAdvisor Toshi Wungtung of the ruling NDPP, ministers S PangnyuPhom and Jacob Zhimomi from BJP, minister Tongpang Ozukum(Independent) and MLAs Chotisuh Sazo and Imkong L Imchen fromthe opposition bench.

During the discussion, the members expressed concern onthe prolonged negotiations between the Government of India andthe Naga political groups, including the NSCN(IM) and NagaNational Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of the sevengroups.

Initiating the discussion, NPF MLA Toyang Chang saidretrospection of the Naga conflict for the past 60 years hasonly resulted in fear, chaos, confusion, mistrust and economicimbalance in the Naga society.

MLA Dr Chotisuh Sazo said Indo-Naga political issue hasbeing dragging for almost 100 years since the submission ofNaga Representation to the British Simon Commission by theNaga Club in 1929.

Deputy CM Y Patton said the journey of our people in thepursue of final solution to Naga political issue has passedseveral milestone in last more than 70 years.

Several agreements have been signed as well as ceasefireagreement while landmark achievement was August 3, 2015Framework Agreement and the signing of Agreed Position byNNPGs in December 2017.

The quest for final solution has various other tribalhohos, civil society, FNR and others making efforts, he saidwhile appealing to all the stakeholders to continue the spiritof unity in the pursuit.

NPF MLA Imkong L Imchen said even as Nagas do not have adistinct script as others but Nagas as a race is a distinctentity in the history of mankind, he said.

He was also sarcastic about Prime Minister Narendra Modissilence on solution of the Naga issue after the signing of theFramework Agreement.

''I am happy with the firmness of the PM as he has notuttered a single positive or negative word till today fromsigning of the Framework Agreement,'' said Imchen.

BJP president and minister Temjen Imna Along said ''We areat a threshold where everyone speaks of solution but we do nothave that meeting point.'' He said Naga people may be confused but PM and Union Homeminister are not confused as they want the solution to happenand want to give us the solution.

Along suggested that Naga legislators and Nagas in otherNaga inhabited states Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur-should also called for discussion on the Naga issue for afinal solution.

Opposition Leader T R Zeliang said Naga political issue isnot about who is right but about what is right for the Nagas.

He said there is an apparent gap between the Naganegotiating groups and as such the elected representatives ofthe people, and facilitators, all the honourable members alsohave a big role to play in bridging the gap and differencesbetween them.

Zeliang said the current government at the centre hasshown the political will to solve the Naga political issue.

And towards this end, he said, the positive vibe which thePrime Minister instilled in the Naga People and also withinthe functionaries in his government, when he visited Nagalandon November 30, 2014 and held extensive deliberations with allthe apex civil organisations, brought about a paradigm shiftin the way the talks progressed between the Naga groups andthe Government of India.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, responding to the discussionsaid the assembly is the highest platform of democracy in thestate.

''A political solution that is honourable and acceptable tothe Naga people will usher in a new era of rapid economicgrowth, all round progress and greater employmentopportunities for our youth,'' said Rio.

Rio also accepted the suggestion of the opposition leaderand other members on constituting a committee to draft aresolution considering the discussions held in the house.

They would present the resolution on Thursday for adoptionby the members.

