Lebanon Hezbollah chief refutes accusations linking group to activist killing
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday refuted accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim. Where else is this logic present?" Nasrallah said in a televised speech. Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:49 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday refuted accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim. "Any incident that happens in your area then you are accused until the opposite is proven? Is this something that is practiced in the whole wide world? Where else is this logic present?" Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. He was a critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. His sister has suggested he was murdered because of those views. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokman Slim
- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
- Lebanon
- Nasrallah
- Hezbollah
- Iran
ALSO READ
Missile fired at Israeli drone over south Lebanon
Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest city, on edge after curfew, protests
Israeli drone explodes over south Lebanon - local broadcaster, security source
World News Roundup: Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup; Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest city, on edge after curfew, protests and more
Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in Lebanon