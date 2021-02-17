Left Menu

People News Roundup: Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:31 IST
People News Roundup: Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90

Flamboyant Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems, the country's current President Alberto Fernandez announced in a tweet. Menem led a tabloid personal life while he pushed Argentina to an economic boom, but his two-term 1989-1999 presidency crumbled under the weight of corruption scandals and he spent years plotting an unlikely comeback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

German sportswear maker AdidasAG plans to sell or spin-off its underperforming Reebok brand, 15 years after it bought the U.S. fitness label to help compete with arch-rival NikeInc.Adidassaid on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal proc...

Tennis-Barty heartbroken by loss but happy to be back in the game

Ash Barty confessed to being heartbroken at coming up short in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday but did not want the shock defeat to distract from her successful return to tennis after a year on the sidelines.The world number...

ISL 7: Kerala Blasters FC part ways with coach Kibu Vicuna

Indian Super League ISL side Kerala Blasters FC have decided to part ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna after the side suffered a humiliating defeat in the ongoing seventh season on Tuesday. According to a report in Goal.com, the decision was...

Maha: Kin harass woman for refusing to give son for adoption

Police have registered an FIRagainst a man and five other members of his family forallegedly harassing his wife after she refused to agree foradoption of her five-year-old son by a relative here inMaharashtra, an official said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021