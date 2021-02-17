Left Menu

Polling for third phase of gram panchayat polls underway in Andhra

People cast their votes at a polling booth in Krishna district as the third phase of gram panchayat elections in the state was underway on Wednesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:20 IST
People are seen casting votes for gram panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People cast their votes at a polling booth in Krishna district as the third phase of gram panchayat elections in the state was underway on Wednesday. The third phase of gram panchayat elections started in Andhra Pradesh today morning at 6.30 am in 12 mandals of Machilipatnam revenue division in the district for 196 Sarpanch posts and 1,440 ward members in Machilipatnam division, 29 Sarpanch posts, and 752 ward member positions became unanimous.

District Collector, AMD Imtiaz is monitoring the election process from an election control room from the camp office. He appealed to voters to utilise their right to vote in a peaceful atmosphere. "Polling process will be held till 3.30 PM. After that counting process will be immediately started. Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 are in place. There is a ban on the conduct of victory rallies, meetings, and any kind of celebration," he said.

Total polling stations in the district are 2,246. Among them, sensitive stations are 638, hypersensitive stations are 506. Total voters 4,09,253, while the polling officials and staff are 5,978. The police officials and staff on election duty are almost 2,500.

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the two main parties among others contesting this election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

