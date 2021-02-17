Left Menu

Japan's Olympics minister is preferred candidate to head Tokyo 2020 - NHK

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - is the preferred candidate to take over the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after the former head quit over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:24 IST
Japan's Olympics minister is preferred candidate to head Tokyo 2020 - NHK
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - is the preferred candidate to take over the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after the former head quit over sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday. Yoshiro Mori's resignation as committee president last week after saying that women talk too much dealt another blow to the Olympic Games, already marred by a year-long delay and strong public opposition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel will ask Hashimoto if she wants to take the position, NHK said. Kyodo news agency said the Tokyo 2020 organising committee would meet on Thursday to select a new president. Hashimoto declined to comment on the report.

"The selection committee has been set up and procedures are underway. I have nothing to say beyond that," she told reporters. Born days before Japan hosted the 1964 summer Games, Hasimoto is named after the Olympic flame. She took part in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist.

A 56-year-old lawmaker in Japan's ruling party, she has served as the Olympics minister, doubling as minister for women's empowerment, since 2019. The Asahi Shimbun said that if she took the post she would have to quit as Olympics minister. Hidemasa Nakamura, Games Delivery Officer at Tokyo 2020, said he had nothing to say beyond a press release that said the selection committee had discussed specific candidates.

"Members of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee have probably had all sorts of feelings in the past three days," he said. "But I saw that Tokyo 2020 was more determined than ever to hold the Summer Games, and I found that very encouraging." Tokyo 2020 said in a statement that at a first meeting on Tuesday, the committee agreed on five criteria for the new president, and discussed specific candidates on Wednesday. It will meet again on Thursday.

Media reports said the new president could be announced later this week. The criteria for a new leader include a deep understanding of gender equality and diversity, and the ability to attain those values during the Games, organisers have said.

MORI FURORE ANOTHER SETBACK A former prime minister, Mori, 83, resigned last Friday after causing an ouctry by saying during an Olympic committee meeting that women talk too much. He initially defied calls to step down.

The International Olympic Committee said at the time it was as dedicated as ever to holding the Games and would work hand-in-hand with Mori's successor. The Games are set to begin on July 23.

Organisers have said they will go ahead despite the pandemic, while opinion polls have persistently shown most Japanese oppose holding the event this year. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K records 84 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,547 even as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu divisi...

People rejected opposition's “negative politics”, backed Congress' development agenda: Pb Cong chief

Buoyed by the Congress victory in the civic polls in Punjab, the partys state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said people had rejected the oppositions negative politics and backed the ruling outfits development agenda, as he rooted for...

A Look at Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Platinum Jewellery Collection

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her spectacular and meaningful jewellery collection. Many of these iconic pieces are set in platinum. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, also has superior longevity. Sinc...

Clubhouse emerges as platform for Thai dissidents, government issues warning

Thailand warned users of Clubhouse on Wednesday not to break the law after the audio social media app emerged almost overnight as a platform for discussion of the monarchy, the latest example of the fast-growing app drawing the ire of gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021