Left Menu

Italy's Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus

Italian Premier Mario Draghi urged Italys polarised politicians to unite behind his new government to confront the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought, saying Italy has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create a more sustainable, equitable and healthy world for future generations.Draghi vowed an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program in a 50-minute speech Wednesday before the Senate, which came ahead of a mandatory confidence vote later in the day.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:49 IST
Italy's Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Premier Mario Draghi urged Italy's polarised politicians to unite behind his new government to confront the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought, saying Italy has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create a more sustainable, equitable and healthy world for future generations.

Draghi vowed an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program in a 50-minute speech Wednesday before the Senate, which came ahead of a mandatory confidence vote later in the day. Draghi is expected to win votes in both the Senate and lower Chamber of Deputies after securing broad-based support for his government.

"Today unity isn't a emotion, it's a duty," Draghi said to applause as he concluded his speech. "A duty guided by what unites us all: love of Italy." Draghi, the former European central bank chief who is widely credited with having saved the euro, vowed a similar all-out effort to do whatever it takes to emerge from the pandemic, which first erupted in Italy this time last year. He said the principle aim of his administration was to confront the pandemic and safeguard Italians "with all means,'' and urged politicians to put aside their political interests in a spirit of sacrifice for future generations.

Draghi's government was sworn in over the weekend, capping a remarkable few weeks that saw the widely popular Premier Giuseppe Conte resign after a key ally yanked his support. After efforts to forge a third Conte government failed, President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi, 73, to form a high-profile, non-political government.

Draghi's 23-member cabinet includes politicians in most ministries but puts technical experts in key roles, especially those responsible for ensuring that the more than 200 billion euros (USD 240 billion) in European Union pandemic recovery funds that Italy expects to receive are spent according to EU criteria, such as for ecological and digital transformations.

Draghi said his government would be "convincingly" pro-EU and pro-US, saying he envisaged in particular reinforcing bilateral relations with France and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says fighting growing cases of COVID vaccine fraud

The European Commission is taking action to curb growing cases of COVID-19 vaccine fraud and bring people responsible for it to justice, the president of the EUs executive said on Wednesday. In a crisis like this you will always have people...

Wave City Emerges as an Epitome of Smart, Sustainable, and State-of-the-art Housing

COVID-19 has definitely been one of the most onerous, tumultuous, and defining epoch of our generation. Leaders, organizations, and businesses worldwide were encountered with daunting challenges and uncharted waters while dealing with the s...

Stranded fishermen off TN coast rescued by CG in sea-air joint operation

Five fishermen, who were strandedmid-sea after the engine of their fishing boat broke down,were rescued in a sea-air coordinated operation by Coast GuardCG, officials said on Wednesday.The fishermen onboard the vessel,Madhana Sea Foods,were...

Trade, Industry bodies welcome TN Industial Policy

Trade and Industry bodies inCoimbatore region on Wednesday welcomed the Tamil NaduIndustrial policy and MSME Policy 2021, terming it as a growthoriented one.The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CoimbatoreChapter thanked Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021