Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Wednesday insisted that nothing much should be read intohis recent meeting with an MP of the LJP, which is headed byhis bte noire Chirag Paswan, since members of Parliament andthe state legislature call on him regularly over mattersrelating to their constituencies.

About the visit of CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar to his keyaide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chiefminister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA ofhis party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.

Nitish Kumar, who gave up the post of JD(U)s nationalpresident recently but continGFues to wield supreme controlover it, was asked by reporters at the partys stateheadquarters here whether Paswan needs to worry after LJPNawada MP Chandan Kumar Singhs visit to the chief minister'sofficial residence on Sunday.

There is nothing to be worried about. Being the chiefminister I am often approached by members of the statelegislature and the Parliament who wish to discuss mattersrelating to their areas. They come when I grant an appointmentand we talk. Thats it, he said.

Notably, the Singh's visit came less than a monthafter LJPs lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh had taken part in a booklaunch ceremony held at Choudhary's residence.

Chirag Paswans rebellion against Kumar ahead of theBihar assembly election in which he fielded candidates againstJD(U) nominees, cost the party dearly causing its tally tofall below 50 in the 243-strong house.

The LJP and JD(U), both NDA allies, have since been atdaggers drawn. At a recent NDA meeting in New Delhi chaired byPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan excused himself citingill-health after the JD(U) raised strong objections overinvitation having been extended to him despite hisbrinkmanship in the assembly poll.

About Kanhaiya Kumar, who met Choudhary Sundayafternoon along with CPI MLA Suryakant Paswan, the chiefminister said Kanhaiya had met me before. And so had alegislator of his party. But our discussions were about issuesrelating to their constituencies. There was nothing politicalabout it.

Reports in a section of the media had claimed thatKanhaiya, who is understood to be sore over the manner inwhich he has been treated by the CPI a number of times, wasconsidering crossing over to the JD(U), an ally of the BJP.

The CPI central office in Delhi later came out with anangry statement condemning the mala fide and mischievousintentions of some sections of the media to malign the CPI andKanhaiya Kumar.

Asked about JD(U) raising the demand for caste-basedcensus in the Lok Sabha, Nitish Kumar said This is a genuinedemand and is one we have been raising for quite some time. Inthe past we had even sent resolutions to this effect whichwere passed by both houses of the state legislature to theCentre.

''We must have an accurate idea of the respectivepopulation of different social groups so that we can formulatepolicies accordingly, he said.

Nitish Kumar also expressed confidence that the budgetsession of the assembly, which will commence on February 19and conclude on March 24, will be conducted safely. Membershave been asked to take precautions like wearing of masks inview of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 the budget session was curtailed in view ofthe outbreak. This year, the opposition Grand Alliance led byRJDs Tejashwi Yadav has threatened to boycott the assemblyand gherao the chief ministers residence if the session wasshortened in the name of the pandemic.

