Left Menu

#MeToo: Shameful that crime against women happening in land of Mahabharata, Ramayana, says court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:53 IST
#MeToo: Shameful that crime against women happening in land of Mahabharata, Ramayana, says court

It is shameful that incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in a country where epics such as 'Mahabarata' and 'Ramayana' were written around the theme of respect for women, a Delhi court said on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey made the observation while throwing out a criminal defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

“It is shameful that the incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in the country where mega epics such as 'Mahabarata' and 'Ramayana' were written around the theme of respect for women,” the court said.

Referring to religious scriptures, the court further said that in “Valmiki Ramayan, the reference of great respect is found, when Prince Laxman was asked to describe about Princess Sita, he answered that he remembers only her feet as he had never looked beyond that.” It also said that in the 'Aranaya Kand of Ramcharitmanas', a reference of noble tradition of ''protecting, respecting and promoting the dignity of women is found, and it refers about noble 'Jatayu' (a mithical bird) when witnessed the crime of abduction of princess 'Sita', he came swiftly to protect princess Sita and consequently his wings were cut down by Ravan, the abductor of the Sita. ''The noble bird 'Jatayu' though was wounded and was dying, he lived long enough to pass the information of abduction of princesses Sita to the Prince Ram and Prince Laxman,” the court noted.

It added that “similarly, in 'Sabha Parv of Mahabharta', the reference is found about the appeal of queen Draupadi for justice to the Kuru Raj Sabha and she questioned the legality of her treatment of being dragged by Dushasana into the dice hall.” PTI UK PKS SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021