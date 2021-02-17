Left Menu

Japan's ruling party invites more women to meetings, as long as they don't talk

The proposal comes after sexist comments from former Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, himself an LDP member and a onetime prime minister, sparked a global outcry and renewed attention on gender disparity in the world's third-largest economy. The move would allow more female LDP members to see how decisions were being made, said Toshihiro Nikai, the party's 82-year-old secretary general.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:07 IST
Japan's ruling party invites more women to meetings, as long as they don't talk

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, long seen as a homogeneous redoubt of elderly men, now wants more women at its key meetings - provided they don't do the talking. The party, in power for most of the time since 1955, has proposed allowing five female lawmakers to join its board meetings as observers in a response to criticism that its board is dominated by men.

Two of the party's 12-member board are women, while only three of its 25-member general council are women. The proposal comes after sexist comments from former Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, himself an LDP member and a onetime prime minister, sparked a global outcry and renewed attention on gender disparity in the world's third-largest economy.

The move would allow more female LDP members to see how decisions were being made, said Toshihiro Nikai, the party's 82-year-old secretary general. He said he had heard criticism the party's elected board was dominated by men. "It is important to fully understand what kind of discussions are happening," he told a news conference late on Tuesday.

"Take a look, is what it is about." Those female observers would not be able to speak during the meetings, but could submit opinions separately to the secretariat office, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan is ranked 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Index - the worst ranking gap among advanced countries - scoring poorly on women's economic participation and political empowerment. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe championed a policy of "Womenomics" to increase women's participation in the economy, but activists and many ordinary women say more drastic change is still needed in the workplace, and in politics.

The problem was highlighted as Mori, the Olympics chief, resigned last week after comments that women spoke too much at meetings and caused them to go one for too long. This week, a group of female LDP lawmakers asked Nikai to increase the ratio of women in key party posts.

The LDP's latest move met with scorn on social media and from some opposition lawmakers. "Male chauvinism and discrimination against women is always part of the LDP," wrote one Twitter user, miku_mizusaki.

Also making the rounds on social media were comments by Kengo Sakurada, head of a powerful Japanese business lobby, who said Japan's glass ceiling was "partly women's fault".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021