Irani slams Rahul over Assam tea workers wage-hike remark

Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader RahulGandhi over his remarks about wages of tea workers in Assam.

Addressing a rally for civic polls in Rajkot city,she once again referred to Gandhi's statement that theCongress would hike the wages of tea workers of Assam bymaking plantation owners `from Gujarat' pay more.

''A Congress leader, who lost from Amethi seat in 2019,said in a rally in Assam that he will take out money from thepockets of small tea traders and shopkeepers of Gujarat,''Irani said.

''His hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suchthat the Congress, which used to hate only one tea-seller (anapparent reference to Modi) earlier, now has issues with everyGujarati who drinks tea,'' she said.

In his Assam rally a few days back, Rahul Gandhi hadclaimed that tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day, but hisparty would ensure they get Rs 365 and the money will comefrom ''the traders of Gujarat.'' ''Do not make the mistake of voting for a party whichtried to stall Gujarat's development whenever it came to powerat the Centre,'' Irani further said.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujaratwill take place on February 21.

