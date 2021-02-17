Not willing to contest assembly poll, informed party a year ago: Himanta

Senior Assam minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he communicated to stateBJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass a year ago that he did not wishto contest the 2021 assembly election.

He, however, said that if the party decides to fieldhim to contest the poll likely to be held in March-April, hewill honour the decision.

The BJP leader did not disclose the reason for hisunwillingness to fight the election.

''On my birthday on February 1, 2020, I gave a letterto Ranjeet Dass saying that I don't want to fight the 2021assembly polls. This is not known to my wife or son or anyfamily member till now. I am making it public for the firsttime,'' Sarma said.

''However, there was one line (in that letter) whichstated that if the party decides to field me as a candidate, Iwill follow the party's instruction,'' said Sarma, also theconvenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), theregional arm of the NDA.

The letter was hand-written and not typed, he said.

