Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'Yuvraj' forced Manmohan Singh to greet 'Mata Ji'

Ahead of Gujarat local body elections, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Thursday raked up the 2013 ordinance-trashing episode of Rahul Gandhi and said he forced former prime minister Manmohan Singh to greet him and his mother Sonia Gandhi before attending any event.

18-02-2021
Ahead of Gujarat local body elections, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Thursday raked up the 2013 ordinance-trashing episode of Rahul Gandhi and said he forced former prime minister Manmohan Singh to greet him and his mother Sonia Gandhi before attending any event. "Gandhi family 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi)tore a copy of law passed by Manmohan Singh Ji. 'Yuvraj' forces him to greet 'Mata Ji' ( Sonia Gandhi)and him before proceeding at any event. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Parliament, he declared himself as 'Pradhan Sevak' after bowing down on stairs, " Irani said while launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Rajkot.

She was referring to the episode of 2013, When Rahul Gandhi tore the copy of the ordinance to save convicted legislators from disqualification The Supreme Court on July 10 had ruled that convicted MPs and MLAs cannot contest elections. He further alleged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of looking at the people of Gujarat with hatred.

"Rahul and Congress party have unlimited hate towards Gujarat and its people," she said. She alleged the Congress did not make any cotton procurements from Gujarat at minimum support price (MSP) when it was in power in the Centre.

"Congress never bought any cotton from the farmers of Gujarat under the MSP programme. But when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the cotton farmers have got Rs 6000 crore under the programme since then," she said. Appreciating the Prime Minister, Irani further said, "Narendra Bhai, provided free ration to around 80 crore people in the country for eight months. 22 crore women were given Rs 30000 crore in their bank accounts by the central government during the lockdown."

She asked the people to give a strong reply to the people, who submitted the affidavit in court saying, there is no lord 'Ram'. "Every election is a chance to reply the people who submitted an affidavit in the court saying there is no lord named 'Ram', to those who made fun of people saying that 'mandir to bananege par tarik nhi bataenge," Irani added.

She further said, "the numbers in which you (people) have attended this rally, it makes me confident of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the elections." The local body polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on February 21 and February 28, the State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC said that six municipalities scheduled to undergo polls on February 21, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2. (ANI)

