Left Menu

Metro man E Sreedharan says will contest Kerala Assembly polls if BJP asks

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, expressed his willingness to contest polls on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:23 IST
Metro man E Sreedharan says will contest Kerala Assembly polls if BJP asks
Metro man E Sreedharan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, expressed his willingness to contest polls on Thursday. "Yes, I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he said.

When asked whether he would contest the upcoming assembly polls, he said "If the BJP asks me to contest I will. It is for them to decide the constituency. A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP." He said there are many development-oriented works in infrastructure and industries that need to be carried out in the state.

"If Kerala has to develop then its infrastructure and industries have to develop," he stated. Kerala state president K Surendran said in Kozhikode that Sreedharan would join the party during the Vijay Yatra led by him that will begin from Kasaragod on February 21.

"He will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yatra. Both fronts - LDF and UDF in Kerala have opposed him on several occasions. When Sreedharan opposed Kerala's practice of taking commission under the guise of development activities, Oommen Chandy opposed him. Pinarayi Vijayan's approach was similar," he said. Surendran added many other prominent people would be joining BJP in the coming days.

This came ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala scheduled to be conducted between April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition stages walkout from Odisha Assembly during Governor's address

The Budget session ofthe Odisha assembly started on a stormy note on Thursday withopposition Congress and BJP members staging a walkout as soonas Governor Ganesh Lal started addressing the House.The Congress members led by its whip Tarapras...

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition, says Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama on Thursday said Tibetan Buddhism tradition is the true Nalanda tradition in a video message from Tibet House, New York at the Annual Benefit Concert 2021. Tibetan Buddhism tradition is the true Nalanda tradition that uses reason...

Darling of IPL auction Maxwell fetches Rs 14.25 cr deal

IPLs perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the players auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services here on Friday.England all-rounder Moeen Ali also wen...

As Texas shivers through fourth day of outage, finger-pointing begins

Widespread power outages and bone-chilling cold that left millions of Texans to shiver in the dark sparked fury this week among residents and politicians eager to uncover what - and who - was to blame for a massive failure of its energy inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021