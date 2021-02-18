Metro man E Sreedharan says will contest Kerala Assembly polls if BJP asks

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, expressed his willingness to contest polls on Thursday. "Yes, I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he said.

When asked whether he would contest the upcoming assembly polls, he said "If the BJP asks me to contest I will. It is for them to decide the constituency. A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP." He said there are many development-oriented works in infrastructure and industries that need to be carried out in the state.

"If Kerala has to develop then its infrastructure and industries have to develop," he stated. Kerala state president K Surendran said in Kozhikode that Sreedharan would join the party during the Vijay Yatra led by him that will begin from Kasaragod on February 21.

"He will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yatra. Both fronts - LDF and UDF in Kerala have opposed him on several occasions. When Sreedharan opposed Kerala's practice of taking commission under the guise of development activities, Oommen Chandy opposed him. Pinarayi Vijayan's approach was similar," he said. Surendran added many other prominent people would be joining BJP in the coming days.

This came ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala scheduled to be conducted between April-May.

