PM writes letter to Guj BJP, hails its 'page committee' drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modihas written a letter to the Gujarat unit of the BJP, in whichhe has appreciated its efforts in creating 15 lakh pagecommittees, and said that it would help the party connect with2.25 crore voters in the state.

The letter, written in Gujarati, was released by theparty's state unit here on Thursday.

Gujarat BJP leaders said that the copy of the PM'sletter would be distributed to over to 58 lakh page committeemembers, including in-charge of each committee.

In the letter, Modi said, ''I congratulate the GujaratBJP for starting this 'Page Committee Maha Jan SamparkAbhiyan'. A committed ground-level worker is an importantasset for any party and an outreach exercise undertaken bysuch workers ultimately becomes a medium to serve the people.'' He appreciated the efforts of the Gujarat BJP increating 15 lakh page committees, saying that it would helpthe party connect with 2.25 crore voters across the state, andalso wished them luck for the upcoming local bodies polls.

Under the 'Page Committee Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', a'pramukh' (in-charge) was appointed for a page in theelectoral rolls. Each page normally contains details of fiveto six voters of that booth. Every page pramukh has to focuson those five to six voter families as part of the micro-levelbooth management.

While releasing the letter, Gujarat BJP president C RPaatil said all the ministers in the state and key partyfunctionaries, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, havebecome 'page pramukhs' under this drive.

He added that apart from working towards ensuring theBJP's victory in the polls, this exercise is also aboutreaching out to the needy people to make them aware of thebenefits under various government schemes in case they areleft out due to some reasons.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is alsoa page pramukh, said all the page committee members and pagepramukhs will be handed over this letter by the PM.

''We created page committees after reaching out to 58lakh families having 2.25 crore voters. This is not just aboutelections. It is about ensuring delivery of service andschemes to the real beneficiaries and help people in case ofany emergency or calamity,'' he said.