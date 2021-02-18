Amit Shah visits migrant family's home for lunch
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday visited a migrant family's home in WestBengals South 24 Parganas district and had lunch there along with other BJP leaders. Shah visited Subrata Biswas home in Narayanpurvillage in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Biswas, a BJP worker, said he built his home with assistance from the PM Awas Yojana. The home of the migrant family from Bangladesh was decorated to welcome high-profile guests. Shah reached Biswass home on an e-rickshaw through a narrow kuchcha road around 2.45 pm and was there for around 30minutes.PTI | Diamondhabour | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday visited a migrant family's home in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and had lunch there along with other BJP leaders.
Shah visited Subrata Biswas's home in Narayanpurvillage in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
Biswas, a BJP worker, said he built his home with assistance from the PM Awas Yojana.
The home of the migrant family from Bangladesh was decorated to welcome high-profile guests.
Shah reached Biswas's home on an e-rickshaw through a narrow kuchcha road around 2.45 pm and was there for around 30minutes. BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy accompanied him.
They were welcomed by local women blowing the traditional conch shells.
The BJP leaders were served the vegetarian lunch on traditional brass plates and glasses.
The menu had ghee-rice, a spread of bhajas (fried veggies), aloo-fulkopir torkari (curry of potato and cauliflower), paneer, roti, dal, chatni and sweets.
Biswas's wife and daughter served the lunch on the verandah, while the other family members said that they were excited and were busy cooking since morning.
''Had lunch at Shri Subrata Biswas jis home in Narayanpur village, South 24 Parganas (West Bengal). I thank Biswas Ji and his family from the bottom of my heart for such warmth and hospitality,'' Shah later tweeted.
Shah and other BJP leaders have been visiting the homes of people from different communities for lunch in the run up to the elections.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mocked such visits, saying the lunches are meant for photo-ops.
