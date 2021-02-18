Gehlot congrats Punjab CM over landslide win in municipal polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday congratulated his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders for victory in municipal corporation elections. "Congratulations to CM Capt Amarinder Singh ji, Punjab PCC and all Congress leaders & workers of the state for winning municipal corporation elections by a landslide," Gehlot tweeted. He said that excellent results in favour of the Congress party show how people have rejected the politics of hatred.

