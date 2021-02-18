Left Menu

Guj RS bypolls: Two BJP nominees expected to win unopposed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:42 IST
Guj RS bypolls: Two BJP nominees expected to win unopposed

BJP candidates on Thursdayfiled nominations for bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats inGujarat and are expected to be declared winners as theCongress did not field any candidate, an official said.

Thursday was the last day for filing nominations.

As the main opposition party in the state did notfield any candidate, two BJP candidates are expected to bedeclared winners in the elections scheduled for March 1,returning officer C B Pandya said.

''BJP's Dinesh Anavadiya and Ram Mokariya and their twodummy candidates submitted their papers. We have not receivedany nominations from Congress,'' he said.

In this situation, voting will not be necessary as thedummy candidates are expected to withdraw, Pandya said.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is February22.

Anavadiya is the state BJP's OBC Morcha president,while Mokariya runs a courier company.

The byelections were necessitated by the death ofCongress veteran Ahmed Patel in November and BJP leader AbhayBhardwaj in December last year.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Patel and Bhardwaj were toend in August 2023 and June 2026.

Anavadiya has been chosen by the BJP to fill upPatel's seat, while Mokariya will replace Bhardwaj.

The BJP and Congress have 111 and 65 MLAs in theGujarat Legislative Assembly, respectively.

The Congress did not have the numbers to win even oneseat as voting was to be conducted separately for the twoseats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for BJP: Gujarat CM's appeal to people from hospital bed

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, hasappealed to the people from the hospital bed to vote for theBJP in the upcoming polls to six municipal corporations.Rupani tested positive for coronavirus o...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Departments report s...

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce protective antibodies

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the Pfizer IncBioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutati...

Guardian Media Group says deeply concerned by Facebook move in Australia

Guardian Media Group, a British media company which owns the Guardian newspaper, said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by Facebooks move to block news feeds in Australia and called for fair regulation of online platforms. We are deeply c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021