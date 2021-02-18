Left Menu

No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:50 IST
No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJP’s strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the world’s most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, party’s president J P Nadda said here on Thursday.

“It is not easy to create a membership of over 18 crore people. No other political party has the power to reach even near this number,” said Nadda, addressing his party working committee meeting here.

“We are a mass, cadre-based organisation with the world’s most accepted personality Narender Modi belonging to the BJP and this is our strength,” said Nadda.

“So there is no exaggeration when we say there is no match to the BJP,” he added.” “We are lucky that we are the members of a right party, pursuing cultural nationalism with collective efforts and undergoing scientific growth,” he added.

Nadda told the working committee members that the BJP's strength is “our unity and we should regularly make self-assessment for our own growth in the party”.

Talking of the BJP’s economic model “antyodaya”, Nadda said “it is based on the party’s philosophy of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas (the company of all, growth of all and trust of all)” and these three elements are ingrained in all schemes of the government.” Talking of Himachal Pradesh’s contribution to the organisational structure of the BJP, Nadda said the party owes its booth-based structural model of “Panna Pramukh” to the state and, accordingly, Himachal should go in for the Panna committees model by 2022.

He said the BJP will soon have its own offices in every district of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, party’s state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna echoed Nadda’s views saying the BJP is a political party with a difference, enabling even a tea seller to become the prime minister of the country.

He said in Narendra Modi, for the first time the country is having a prime minister who calls himself the “sevak” (servant) of the country and who has ended the VIP culture.

He said the country is on a consistent growth path since 2014 when the BJP assumed power in the Centre and there have been no scam in the last six years, unlike the Congress’ tenure, marred by a culture of looting the country. PTI CORR RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for BJP: Gujarat CM's appeal to people from hospital bed

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, hasappealed to the people from the hospital bed to vote for theBJP in the upcoming polls to six municipal corporations.Rupani tested positive for coronavirus o...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Departments report s...

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce protective antibodies

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the Pfizer IncBioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutati...

Guardian Media Group says deeply concerned by Facebook move in Australia

Guardian Media Group, a British media company which owns the Guardian newspaper, said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by Facebooks move to block news feeds in Australia and called for fair regulation of online platforms. We are deeply c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021