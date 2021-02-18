Left Menu

Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio

An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party announced Thursday she is joining the race for the US Senate seat that the GOPs Rob Portman is leaving.Jane Timkens decision sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:56 IST
Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio

An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party announced Thursday she is joining the race for the US Senate seat that the GOP's Rob Portman is leaving.

Jane Timken's decision sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate. Timken described herself as a “conservative disruptor” in her announcement, noting that Republicans did well in Ohio during the four years after she took over as state chair with Trump's backing.

“I completely transformed and united the party into a well-oiled, pro-Trump machine that won conservative victories and advanced an America First agenda at every level — and that delivered a second victory for President Trump in our state,'' she wrote. She is untried as a statewide candidate herself, but is well-connected and wealthy. Timken has already brought on board the manager of Portman's successful 2016 campaign, Corry Bliss, and seasoned fundraiser Natalie Baur. Democrats who have signaled interest in pursuing Portman's seat include former state health director Amy Acton and veteran Congressman Tim Ryan, who represents the blue-collar Mahoning Valley.

Portman handily won his seat twice but announced in January that he wouldn't seek a third term, citing his frustration with deep partisanship and dysfunction in American politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for BJP: Gujarat CM's appeal to people from hospital bed

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, hasappealed to the people from the hospital bed to vote for theBJP in the upcoming polls to six municipal corporations.Rupani tested positive for coronavirus o...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Departments report s...

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce protective antibodies

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the Pfizer IncBioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutati...

Guardian Media Group says deeply concerned by Facebook move in Australia

Guardian Media Group, a British media company which owns the Guardian newspaper, said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by Facebooks move to block news feeds in Australia and called for fair regulation of online platforms. We are deeply c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021