Rajasthan CM offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Cong president Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday offered a 'chadar' on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the dargah of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

The 'chadar' was offered on the occasion of the 809th Urs of the sufi saint.

Gehot also read out a message sent by Gandhi.

''The country is going through a difficult situation. During the Corona era, people had to face a tough time. Those in power in the country have left no stone unturned to weaken its fabric and centuries-old unity, and are spreading hatred among people,'' the Congress president said in her message.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders, including Khanu Khan Budhwali and Ashk Ali Tak, were also present on the occasion.

They stayed at the dargah for about 20 minutes.

