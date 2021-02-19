Shah vows to uproot "syndicate raj" of TMC, Mamata challenges him to first defeat Abhishek

The politicalcauldron in poll-bound West Bengal heated up on Thursday withUnion Home Minister Amit Shah calling to uproot the ''syndicateraj'' of the ruling TMC in the state and Chief Minister MamataBanerjee challenging him to first defeat her nephew Abhishekand then think of defeating her.

For the first time before the assembly elections,Banerjee and Shah held rallies in the same district on thesame day.

The two rallies at Kakdwip and Pailan in South 24Parganas district, situated about 70 km apart, were held atabout same time in the afternoon. While Shah addressed therally at Kakdwip, the TMC supremo spoke at the one at Pailan.

Banerjee hit out Shah for the frequent 'Bua-hatija''jibes against her and her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee,and said his family will not go unscathed if he continued toattack the families of other politicians.

Shah, who also visited Gangasagar, urged the people to''uproot the syndicate Raj of the TMC'' and vote the BJP topower to usher in Sonar Bangla (prosperous Bengal) after theassembly poll, which is due in April-May.

Flagging off the saffron party's 'Parivartan Yatra'from Kakdwip, which was the fifth and last leg of BJP's RathaYatra in the state, he said it is not for merely changing achief minister, an MLA or a minister but for endinginfiltration and transforming Bengal into a developed state.

''It is not our aim just to usher in a BJP governmentafter defeating Mamata Banerjee's regime. This is BJP's fightto make Bengal Sonar Bangla. This fight is between our boothworkers and the TMC syndicate - it is a fight to end thesyndicate raj.

''You (the people) vote for BJP. Leave alone illegalimmigrants, not even a bird from across the border will beallowed to enter the state,'' Shah said.

Criticising TMC's ''cut money'' culture, he said ifvoted to power BJP will probe corruption in disbursementof relief fund in the state post cyclone Amphan.

''The central government had sent relief and fundsafter cyclone Amphan for the affected people. But TMC leaderssiphoned off the money. If we are voted to power we willconstitute an inquiry committee to probe corruption in thedisbursement of relief funds.

''All those who indulged in corruption will be sentto jail,'' he said.

Shah, a former BJP president, also lashed out at the''dynastic politics'' in the TMC and iterated that the WestBengal government has been working only for the welfare forthe chief minister's nephew and not for the people.

''The TMC government is only interested in bhatijakalyan (welfare of the nephew). It is not interested inpeople's welfare,'' he said taking a jibe.

He said that if the BJP is voted to power it willprovide 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobsand teachers fighting for fair remuneration will get justice.

At Pailan, a combative Banerjee said her family willdo nothing that will let down the people of the state andchallenged Shah to defeat her nephew Abhishek Banerjee beforethinking of defeating her.

She mocked Shah for his claim that BJP will winmore than 200 of the 294 assembly seats in the state. ''In 2021we (TMC) will break all records and get the highest votes andwin the most seats''.

''Day in and day out, they are talking about Bua-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah - contest against AbhishekBanerjee first and then me,'' she said amid loud cheers fromTMC supporters.

Banerjee challenged Shah to take Abhishek Banerjee'sname and said the BJP leader's family will not go unscathed ifhe continues to attack the kin of other politicians.

''Every day, you talk about Bua-Bhatija. What Bhatija?Why don't you name him? What about your son? Your son is alsomy bhatija. Why don't you let your son join politics and askhim to toil hard to rise through the ranks ?'' she asked.

The chief minister said Abhishek Banerjee had the easyoption to go to the Rajya Sabha but he chose to fight the LokSabha election and won the the Diamond Harbour seat.

''I have neither made him the deputy chief minister northe chief minister. He is just an elected MP,'' she said andclaimed that political rivals had even tried to kill AbhishekBanerjee in an accident.

The TMC supremo said she does not need to learn aboutHindu dharma from BJP leaders.

South 24 Parganas district is considered a TMCstronghold as the party won 29 of the 31 assembly seats in2016. The BJP failed to make a dent in the district in the2019 general election when it emerged as the main oppositionparty in the state.

Shah visited Aurobindo Bhawan in the city later in theevening and paid his tributes to Aurobindo Ghosh, anationalist, yogi and philosopher.

