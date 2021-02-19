PM pays tributes to Maratha empire founder Shivaji

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary, saying the stories of his indomitable courage, rare valour and extraordinary wisdom will inspire the countrymen for generations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary, saying the stories of his indomitable courage, rare valor, and extraordinary wisdom will inspire the countrymen for generations. Fondly called by admirers as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king was born in 1630 and carved out his kingdom and successfully expanded it in the face of hostile Muslim rulers, including Mughals. The Maratha empire went on to become the country's strongest empire before being finally subdued by the British. Tributes to the immortal son of ''Maa Bharti'' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.

