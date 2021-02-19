Left Menu

Fuel price hike, actors' tweets: Patole, Fadnavis trade barbs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:45 IST
Fuel price hike, actors' tweets: Patole, Fadnavis trade barbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole'scomments on some actors not taking a stand on the fuel price hike issue were for ''publicity'', the latter hit back on Friday saying the former chief minister's comments need not be taken to heart.

Patole had, on Thursday, said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Criticizing Patole, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Fadnavis had reportedly said the Congress leader's remarks were aimed at ''seeking publicity'' and should not be taken seriously.

Hitting back, Patole said, ''Fadnavis has been making comments with a negative view that he at least became leader of the opposition if not leader of the ruling party. Hence, his comments need not be taken to heart.'' He also asked why the BJP was getting so rattled with his comments on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fin whale washes up dead on southern Israel beach

Israeli officials are investigating the cause of death of a fin whale that was found washed up on a beach in southern Israel.The 17-metre-long 55ft whale was found on Thursday on the beach in the Nitzanim nature reserve, south of Tel Aviv o...

LG announces job reservation for national-level sportspersons from Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Friday announced a job reservation for national-level sportspersons, and assured of speedy progress in the development of international-standard sports infrastructure in the union territory.He also expressed...

Survey says new infections across UK falling

A closely monitored survey has found that new coronavirus infections across the UK have fallen sharply, just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap as to how lockdown restrictions in England can be eased in the weeks an...

ISL 7: Make or break for Jamshedpur with Mumbai eager to climb back on top

Jamshedpurs chances of qualifying for the Indian Super League playoffs are hanging by a thread. They have to win the remaining two matches and hope for a miracle that the other four teams aiming to break into the top four drop points. Thats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021