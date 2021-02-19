Fuel price hike, actors' tweets: Patole, Fadnavis trade barbs

A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole'scomments on some actors not taking a stand on the fuel price hike issue were for ''publicity'', the latter hit back on Friday saying the former chief minister's comments need not be taken to heart.

Patole had, on Thursday, said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Criticizing Patole, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Fadnavis had reportedly said the Congress leader's remarks were aimed at ''seeking publicity'' and should not be taken seriously.

Hitting back, Patole said, ''Fadnavis has been making comments with a negative view that he at least became leader of the opposition if not leader of the ruling party. Hence, his comments need not be taken to heart.'' He also asked why the BJP was getting so rattled with his comments on the issue.

