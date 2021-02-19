UP Assembly: Homage to ex-president Pranab Mukerjee, COVID-19 victims among others

Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, former UP governor Motilal Vora, former members of the House, victims of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy and those who had succumbed to COVID-19.Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, The death of former president Pranab Mukherjee has resulted in an irreparable loss for the country.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, former UP governor Motilal Vora, former members of the House, victims of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy and those who had succumbed to COVID-19.

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ''The death of former president Pranab Mukherjee has resulted in an irreparable loss for the country. His contribution in Indian politics was very important.'' While making an obituary reference to the former president, he discussed Mukherjee's political life and personality.

''Pranab Mukherjee became President in 2012, and he enhanced its honor and dignity. He was a soft-spoken person and had understanding of international and financial affairs,'' Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to former UP governor Motilal Vora, who was also a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Tributes were paid to former members of the Legislative Assembly, those who died in the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy and people who succumbed to COVID-19.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, leader of BSP in the Assembly Lalji Verma, Akhtar Masood of the Congress, leader of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Neel Ratan Patel, leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Omprakash Rajbhar also paid their tributes.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary paid tributes to two farmers from the state, who died in the farmers' protest, and demanded that the deceased men be given the status of martyrs.

