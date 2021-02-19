Left Menu

Georgian police clash with opposition activists after PM's resignation, report says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:44 IST
Georgian police clash with opposition activists after PM's resignation, report says

Police in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi clashed on Friday with opposition activists a day after the prime minister in the South Caucasus country resigned, the Sputnik Georgia news outlet reported. Giorgi Gakharia, who had held the post of prime minister since 2019, said on Thursday he was stepping down because of a disagreement with his own team over the detention of Nika Melia, a prominent opposition politician.

Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, called for early elections following the prime minister's resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toolkit case:Some media coverage of FIR against Disha sensational, prejudicial, HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers protest indicates sensationalism and prejudicial repo...

Fin whale washes up dead on southern Israel beach

Israeli officials are investigating the cause of death of a fin whale that was found washed up on a beach in southern Israel.The 17-metre-long 55ft whale was found on Thursday on the beach in the Nitzanim nature reserve, south of Tel Aviv o...

LG announces job reservation for national-level sportspersons from Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Friday announced a job reservation for national-level sportspersons, and assured of speedy progress in the development of international-standard sports infrastructure in the union territory.He also expressed...

Survey says new infections across UK falling

A closely monitored survey has found that new coronavirus infections across the UK have fallen sharply, just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap as to how lockdown restrictions in England can be eased in the weeks an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021