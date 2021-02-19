Left Menu

BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:46 IST
BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at National Conference, PDP and Congress leaders for showing Jammu and Kashmir in a ''bad light'' during the two-day visit of foreign envoys to the union territory.

He said opposing the Centre's moves for the sake of it has become a habit of the Valley-based political leadership.

In a statement issued here, Gupta also condemned the killing of two policemen in a terrorist attack in Srinagar earlier in the day, saying such attempts to derail the peace process will never succeed.

Reacting to statements made by NC, PDP and Congress leaders criticising the foreign envoys' visit, the BJP leader said, ''Opposing all moves of the government of India for the sake of opposition has become the habit of the Valley-based political leadership.'' ''They have become so insensitive that they cannot even restrain themselves from stooping low when a foreign delegation is in the UT that too for gauging the ground reality,'' he said.

A delegation of 24 envoys from Europe and Africa arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on February 17 for assessing the situation following the scrapping of the erstwhile state's special status in 2019.

Taking a swipe at the envoys' visit, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had asked them to send ''real tourists'' from their countries. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had termed the visit an effort by the Centre to paint an ''all-is-well'' picture of the situation in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir had termed the visit a ''guided tour'' and criticised the government for not facilitating a meeting of mainstream parties with the visiting envoys.

Gupta said, ''Although the statements by Mehbooba, Omar and Mir are quite distasteful, the emissaries have been told what the true picture is and therefore attempts by the aforesaid parties to a create a false narrative have been foiled successfully.'' Condemning the terrorist attack in Srinagar, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, ''The country is now being steered by a strong leadership and such attempts to derail the peace process will never succeed. Very soon our security forces will tame each and every entity in J&K which is playing a role detrimental to the country.'' Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are determined to make Jammu and Kashmir a paradise on earth and one of the best tourist destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Under its influence, lightmoderate rainfall at isolatedscattered places...

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among other...

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britains Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits.Queen Elizabeths ...

'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6

The much-awaited Bollywood film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021