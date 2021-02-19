Left Menu

AJP questions Sonowal's silence on HLC report on Clause 6

It is headed byJustice Retd B K Sarma and has two Advocate Generals -Ramesh Borpatrogohain of Assam and Nilay Dutta of ArunachalPradesh as ist members, Bhuyan said in a statement here.The High Level Committee had submitted its report toSonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Does the Assam government mean that all these legalluminaries do not know law and has submitted a report withouttaking into consideration the legal aspects

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:52 IST
AJP questions Sonowal's silence on HLC report on Clause 6

The recently floated politicaloutfit Assam Jatiya Parishad Friday questioned Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal's silence on the report of the High levelCommittee (HLC) on Clause 6 of Assam Accord and asserted thatthe state government cannot wash its hands off it.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has adopted an''escapist attitude'' by being silent on the issue, while one ofhis cabinet ministers announced that it cannot be implementedas it does not have ''legal reality'', AJP General SecretaryJagadish Bhuyan said.

The state government is trying to give an impressionthat the recommendations of the report do not fall under itspurview and is trying to wash its hand off it. But most of therecommendations will have to be implemented by it, he said.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said onWednesday that the government cannot implement the Committee'srecommendations as those were far from ''legal reality''.

The 14-member Committee was set up by the Centre andsubmitted its report in February 2020. It is headed byJustice (Retd) B K Sarma and has two Advocate Generals -Ramesh Borpatrogohain of Assam and Nilay Dutta of ArunachalPradesh as ist members, Bhuyan said in a statement here.

The High Level Committee had submitted its report toSonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''Does the Assam government mean that all these legalluminaries do not know law and has submitted a report withouttaking into consideration the legal aspects? This is an insultto them and the chief minister must apologise to them,'' Bhuyansaid.

The state government is trying to give an impressionthat the recommendations of the report do not fall under itspurview and is trying to wash its hand off it. But most of therecommendations will have to be implemented by it, he said.

Besides, the recommendations regarding the safeguardof linguistic and cultural identities of the indigeneousAssamese will have to be be ensured by the state government,he added.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), under whoseinitiative the AJP was formed, said there will be nocompromise on Clause 6 of Assam Accord. It alleged thatSonowal has positioned himself at a safe distance andappointed another person to insult the report.

The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord seeks to provideconstitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards tothe indigenous people of the state to protect, preserve andpromote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritageof the Assamese people.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and generalsecretary Sankarjyoti Barua strongly criticised Sonowal forhis alleged lack of knowledge, ''inefficiency and escapistmentality''.

''We will never forgive Sonowal for this stand,'' theysaid.

The opposition Congress also sought to know why thestate government was yet to make an official statement on thestatus of the Committee's report and why Sonowal and Shah aresilent on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Under its influence, lightmoderate rainfall at isolatedscattered places...

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among other...

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britains Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits.Queen Elizabeths ...

'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6

The much-awaited Bollywood film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021