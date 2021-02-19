Left Menu

Cong, allies will win over 100 seats in Assam polls: Baghel

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that the Congress and itsallies will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly pollsin Assam, where the ruling BJP has set a similar target.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters at SwamiVivekanand Airport here after returning from a four-day visitto Assam, where polls to the 126-member Assembly is likely tobe held in March-April.

''The election fever is heating up in Assam, andgradually, the poll atmosphere is taking shape there. Peoplewant change there and party workers are excited,'' he said.

Baghel is one of the three senior observers appointedby the AICC to oversee the election campaign management in thenorth-eastern state.

Referring to the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly electionresults, the chief minister said, ''Amit Shah ji (then the BJPnational president) had set a target of winning 65 plus(seats) in Chhattisgarh and I had said that 65 plus will beour numbers and the results reflected the same.'' Now, again Shah has spoken about winning 100 plusseats in Assam, but it will be the Congress' alliance, whichwill win 100 plus there, Baghel said, exuding confidence.

In 2018, the BJP had set a target of winning over 65seats under its 'Mission 65 plus' in the Chhattisgarh Assemblypolls, but interestingly, the Congress had registered alandslide victory in over 68 out of 90 Assembly segments.

