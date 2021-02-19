Left Menu

Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated, Merkel says

Turning to diplomacy over Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Merkel said: "I will at least try to bring new momentum into the negotiations ...

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:06 IST
Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated, Merkel says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Germany and other wealthy countries may need to give some of their own stock of vaccines to developing countries in addition to money, since only vaccinating the whole world will end the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking after a video conference of leaders of the G7 group of large developed economies, Merkel said they had not discussed specific percentages of their vaccine stocks that should be given to poorer countries. But she told journalists: "I stressed in my intervention that the pandemic is not over until all people in the world have been vaccinated."

Merkel said new U.S. President Joe Biden had already bolstered international cooperation: "The change of government in the United States of America, in particular, has strengthened multilateralism," she said. Turning to diplomacy over Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Merkel said: "I will at least try to bring new momentum into the negotiations ... we now have to make sure that a problem does not arise as to who makes the first step."

Iran's foreign minister said earlier on Friday it will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah releases book chronicling CRPF's history

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a book chronicling the history of CRPF since its raising in 1939 and said it will become a source of inspiration for personnel joining the force. Addressing the gathering, the minister said India h...

IFSCA issues framework for aircraft operating leases

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Friday issued a framework for aircraft operating leases to make GIFT City in Gujarat a hub for such business. To promote such business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earl...

Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday urged legislators of his Janata Dal United to setan example with positive use of the social media.At a meeting of the JDU legislature party held soonafter the inaugural day of the budget session, h...

Rugby-France scrumhalf Dupont tests positive for COVID-19 - French federation

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a Six Nations game against Scotland, the French rugby federation FFR said on Friday. All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had tested negative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021